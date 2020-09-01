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No Questions Asked — How the British Establishment hide child abuse
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37 views • September 01, 2020
No Questions Asked — How the British Establishment hide child abuse
In this video, Phoenix shows all the emails he has received from the British authorities over the last year. These messages demonstrate exactly how the British Establishment ignore reports of child abuse and fish for information to discredit survivors. We also look at the connections between Jimmy Savile, a network of 'adventure' camps, and the British Royal Family.
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In this video, Phoenix shows all the emails he has received from the British authorities over the last year. These messages demonstrate exactly how the British Establishment ignore reports of child abuse and fish for information to discredit survivors. We also look at the connections between Jimmy Savile, a network of 'adventure' camps, and the British Royal Family.
'
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Make us feel we're not wasting our time and become viewer appreciation "cup of coffee" donor!
➤ Donorbox: https://donorbox.org/truther-network-channel
BitChute referral link:
➤ Get OFF of YouTube and JOIN BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/truthernetwork/
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