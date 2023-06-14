Generating earthquakes and detecting airplanes from Antarctica

Contact employee working for months at a scientific base-settlement in Antarctica, publicly revealed that over there there were functional powerful statospheric laser weapons, aircraft detection devices, underground earthquake generators, faster-than-light communication devices, all powered by advanced nuclear energy sources!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.