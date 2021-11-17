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The general Welfare Clause: An Introduction
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100 views • November 17, 2021
Supporters of the monster state want you to believe that the general Welfare clause in the Constitution gives the federal government the power to do pretty much anything and everything. And since the federal courts have adopted the Hamiltonian view over the Madisonian one, that’s pretty much how it has played out in practice.
Path to Liberty: November 17, 2021
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Path to Liberty: November 17, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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