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SOUTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS FALL SHORT
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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All it takes for evil to prosper is for good to do nothing. That, in a nutshell, is how we have arrived to this point in our modern civilization where a 19 year old black male can be released early from prison, go on a killing spree, live stream the killing spree, and then have the very people that unleashed him on the community blame the gun. It is also how we’ve arrived to this point in history where a 24 year old woman can pop champagne following her forth abortion and call it a reproductive right. We have lost our way and our adopted diseased culture has its foot on the gas. Here is the objective truth: there is only one good, and therefore, only one evil. And when one compromises what is right in order to do some good, is in fact, also doing some evil as well. It only takes one drop of ink to spoil a glass of clean water. The solution is simple, you do not allow the ink into your water under any circumstances. Stop fooling yourself into believing that a little ink in your water can’t hurt. Do you honestly believe that tainted water is just as good as clean water? Of course you don’t, but you don’t want to be mean to the advocates of evil so you agree to concessions. 70 years later you wake up to a man being voted woman of the year while his daughter gives birth to her first child, then promptly sues the hospital because the nurses kept referring to her as a new mother instead of a new father. 


https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/09/08/south-carolina-abortion-ban-proposal/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/SOUTH-CAROLINA-REPUBLICANS-FALL-SHORT-e1njpfk

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republicansabortionsouth carolina
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