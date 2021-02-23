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The Greatest Lie Ever Told - History Is Not What You Think
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204 views • February 23, 2021
Proof that those that call themselves "God's Chosen People" are not who the claim to be.
Tracking and tracing not only their Bloodline back to their founding but, also their crimes on Humanity throughout their history.
These crimes pale in comparison to the genocidal program underway with Covid-19 - the Great Reset - Genocide
Tracking and tracing not only their Bloodline back to their founding but, also their crimes on Humanity throughout their history.
These crimes pale in comparison to the genocidal program underway with Covid-19 - the Great Reset - Genocide
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