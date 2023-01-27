Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Devil Invaded Ukraine
145 views
channel image
Marine1063
Published Yesterday |

History will show that the US government and the US media are pure evil. They pushed for war on innocent women, children, elderly and lied about it. The Fake News Media is guilty for turning a blind eye to Donbass' suffering the past 8 years and for lying about Russia in Ukraine. Our duty as Marines is to bring the truth to you. Fight the Devil's Deep State!

"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."

- Major General Smedley Butler USMC - 2 time Medal of Honor winner

Keywords
obamachristiantucker carlsonpompeobidenukrainekiev

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket