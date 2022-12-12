Every spring Russia holds its massive Victory Day Parade. Approximately 65,000 Russians, including 12,000 troops, march in the parade. The first parade was held on June 24, 1945, to celebrate the defeat of the Nazis in World War II. Thereafter the giant patriotic parade has been held on May 9 to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany by marking the end of the Eastern Front of World War II. If an influential French general gets his way, World War 3 will greatly heat up next May 9. General Michel Yakovleff wants the Ukrainian army to blow up the Russian parade.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/12/22

