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Rise Up NH Zoom 1/31/22 - Taking the Hill plus Rear-Guard Action
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20 views • January 31, 2022
Today we discuss the need to continue to fight against the PTB to stop murderous mandates and Agenda 2030 (ie., the rear guard action), while starting to work to create the systems of support that will seed the new civilization (i.e., taking the hill) as our current system loses its legitimacy and starts to crumble.
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