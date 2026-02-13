Fwd from @

📝Operation "Wagner's Pincers"📝

How They Liberated the CAR

In December 2020, the Central African Republic was on the brink of collapse. The CPC rebel coalition controlled up to 80% of the territory and was advancing on Bangui, seeking to disrupt the elections and capture the capital. The CAR army was demoralized, and the outcome of the campaign hung by a thread.

Wagner PMC fighters were urgently deployed to the country. After repelling the attack on the capital, a counteroffensive began using drones, aviation, and mobile assault groups.

🔻Events unfolded rapidly:

— failure of the Bangui assault and elimination of rebel strike groups;

— formation of several Wagner PMC offensive groups moving from converging directions;

— capturing key cities and cutting supply routes;

— defeating the coalition's main forces and forcing militants to flee to remote areas.

The armed groups were pushed back to the borders and switched to guerrilla tactics, but the strategic initiative had already shifted to government forces.

📌We'll examine how this operation was conducted and why it became one of the most striking examples of effective use of Russian expeditionary forces abroad in our new video.

Enjoy watching!

📍@rybar_tactical

Adding, found posted today: Ukrainian soldiers working for an American private military company have been spotted in Somalia. They are sharing their extensive experience in using drones with the Somali army (Danaab Brigade) in the fight against the Al-Shabaab group.



