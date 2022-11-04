5G RADIATION POISONING NOW CONFIRMED WORLDWIDE IN VAST AMOUNT OF PEOPLE - GET YOUR SELF A D-DYMER TEST DONE NOW AND PUBLISH YOUR FINDINGS!

5G IS A WEAPON AND SHOULD BE RIPPED DOWN WHERE EVER THEY ARE!
THEY ARE THE BIGGEST THREAT TO MANKIND WE HAVE EVER KNOWN! DEPLETING THE BLOOD OF OXYGEN AND KILL YOUR CELLS AND IMMUNE SYSTEM!
KNOW WHAT THEY MEAN! THEY CALL THEM CELL TOWERS BECAUSE THEY DESTROY "YOUR" CELLS
SARS COV 1&2 = SPECIFIC ABSORPTION RADIATION SICKNESS
MERS = MILITARY ELECTRO RADIOACTIVE SCIENCE
SMART = SECRET MILITARY ARMAMENTS RESIDENTIAL TECHNOLOGY
COVID19 = CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION AI
ABOLA = ACTUATED BIOFIELD ON LYMPHATIC ARTERIES
