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America's Prophets of Baal Pt 2: Rotting Corpse of American Evangelicalism
Not Serving two Masters
Not Serving two Masters
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100 views • February 28, 2021
So much of the U.S population appears to be going insane! They promote conspiracy theories and bluff their way through false prophecies, and it's all done in the name of God. More accurately, it's done in the name of right-wing American evangelicalism. In late 2020, these false prophets promised that Donald Trump would be re-elected as president. You don't need to be a theologian to see how wrong the most popular preachers in America were, but can you believe they're STILL bluffing? Even after Donald Trump lost?! We've packed just a few of the lies and self-righteousness into a 20 minute video, so you can see for yourself just what a sham American Christianity has become. Come out of her, my people!
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false prophetsteachings of jesusfalse prophets of americathe real jesus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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