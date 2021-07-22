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TAIKAI 2002 GRANDMASTER MASAAKI HATSUMI--DAY-2 of 3
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45 views • July 22, 2021
Day Two of Grandmaster Masaaki Hatsumi's 3-day intensive seminar on Takagi Yoshin Ryu. Hosted by Dick Severance, Ed Martin and Glen Thomas.
Celebrating the Twentieth Anniversary of Hatsumi Sensei's teaching Outside of Japan.
Produced in 2002, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Collinsville, Illinois.
Celebrating the Twentieth Anniversary of Hatsumi Sensei's teaching Outside of Japan.
Produced in 2002, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Collinsville, Illinois.
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