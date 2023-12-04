PENTAGON: 973% INCREASE IN HEART FAILURE! - Mass Vaccine Death Continues!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a 973% increase in heart failure following the release of the covid vaccines as Navy Medical Service Corps Lt. Ted Macie posts a video exposing what has happened to countless military servicemen and women. We all know millions have died following the injections and we all know myocarditis and other heart problems have skyrocketed. But 973%? That is what the military appears to be confirming in their own statistics. As Lt. Macie says, reinstatement, backpay and apologies aren't enough. This is truly a historic genocide and most are simply shrugging it off. Where is the justice? Why are they still telling parents to inject their newborns?

