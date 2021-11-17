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"FORCED VACCINES IN AFRICA" - Prophecy, Military Force for COVID-19: BOTSWANA, NIGERIA, SOUTH AFRICA
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1129 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The Lord continues to show how we are on the road to forced v-cc-nations. First prophecy to mention this was "Forced Vaccines" (See below).
African countries will eventually use force to make citizens take the COVID vaccines, or they will not have access to basic amenities. Education, healthcare, travel, food, etc. will be denied without it. The global agenda long prophesied on this channel is getting BOLD as God said it would, so it's necessary for all believers to maintain FAITH in the face of end times events (just as the saints before us endured persecution). We always say "and they did not love their lives til the death"- well- this is the kind of stuff they faced with FAITH even if it brought death, so may we all move closer to God and ask for that kind of faith.
Personal note: I believe the great struggle for humanity in the end days will involve DNA- whose is pure and whose isn't. Please note, we ARE in these end days, so this warning is not for "times to come". It's for right now. The more I see the Lord's word come to pass I realize these medical prophecies especially are warning us of the need to STAY HUMAN, stay without having our genetic material harvested, manipulated, twisted, "combined with" things- to basically be like NOAH and stay pure in our generations until Christ returns.
RELATED PROPHECIES:
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINES IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
THE IRON SPIDER: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/15/the-iron-spider-pt-1-november-8-2019/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The Lord continues to show how we are on the road to forced v-cc-nations. First prophecy to mention this was "Forced Vaccines" (See below).
African countries will eventually use force to make citizens take the COVID vaccines, or they will not have access to basic amenities. Education, healthcare, travel, food, etc. will be denied without it. The global agenda long prophesied on this channel is getting BOLD as God said it would, so it's necessary for all believers to maintain FAITH in the face of end times events (just as the saints before us endured persecution). We always say "and they did not love their lives til the death"- well- this is the kind of stuff they faced with FAITH even if it brought death, so may we all move closer to God and ask for that kind of faith.
Personal note: I believe the great struggle for humanity in the end days will involve DNA- whose is pure and whose isn't. Please note, we ARE in these end days, so this warning is not for "times to come". It's for right now. The more I see the Lord's word come to pass I realize these medical prophecies especially are warning us of the need to STAY HUMAN, stay without having our genetic material harvested, manipulated, twisted, "combined with" things- to basically be like NOAH and stay pure in our generations until Christ returns.
RELATED PROPHECIES:
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINES IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
THE IRON SPIDER: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/15/the-iron-spider-pt-1-november-8-2019/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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