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Must watch! Full video! Yuri Bezmenov explaining how the US was on decline in 1984!
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31 views • September 12, 2020
In this shocking interview Russia and KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov talks about the multi-generational plan to weaken and, eventually, destroy the US.
Keep your guard up, there's still time to prepare.
Always Ready!
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Keep your guard up, there's still time to prepare.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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