© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DESPITE HIGH HOPES, WE'RE REALLY STUPID
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • August 16, 2019
As I carefully watched two different bugs amble by me as I monitored the dove, raven, chickadee, hawk, wasp, fly, rabbit, and prairie dog traffic above, under, and around me I marveled at the miracle of their very beings. Their teeny weeny little brains and nervous systems can simply run circles around the most modern and sophisticated command, control, and communication systems of mankind. See the full story at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/despite-high-hopes-were-really-stupid/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.