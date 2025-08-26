BrightLearn - Revolutionizing Food: Grow Your Own Freedom, an interview with Jim Gale and Rob Younkins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast highlights the revolutionary concept of food forests—self-sustaining, decentralized ecosystems that empower individuals to grow abundant, nutritious food and medicine while resisting corporate and government control over the food supply, emphasizing resilience, freedom and reconnection with nature as acts of defiance against toxic industrial agriculture and centralized tyranny.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.