Russian "Lancet" v AFU Tank in the Zaporozhye direction.
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

The defeat of an abandoned tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the loitering ammunition "Lancet" of the army special forces "Osman" in the Zaporozhye direction.

Source @Intel Slava Z

lancetarmed forces of ukrainezaporozhye directionabandoned tankloitering ammunitionrussian army special forces - osman

