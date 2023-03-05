Create New Account
2018 Q&A The Age of Eisenhower America and the World in the 1950s William Hitchcock CSPAN
Published 13 hours ago |

2018 Q&A The Age of Eisenhower America and the World in the 1950s William Hitchcock CSPAN

The Memory Hole @RememberThis_https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANSiKr6DpGY


"The CIA Did Come Up with an Extraordinary Scheme to Try to Murder Him" (2018)


https://www.c-span.org/video/?444992-1/qa-william-hitchcock


May 3, 2018

Q&A

William Hitchcock


Professor William Hitchcock talked about his book, The Age of Eisenhower: America and the World in the 1950s.


Amazon


https://www.amazon.com/Age-Eisenhower-America-World-1950s/dp/1451698429

The Age of Eisenhower: America and the World in the 1950s


