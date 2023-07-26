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Super Soldier Talk - Rainetta Jones & Steven D Kelley - The Spider Queen Invasion - July 24, 2023 - part 2
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241 views • July 26, 2023

I'm sharing this video from James Rink's channel at ''Super Soldier Talk' from July 24, 2023, on YouTube and Rumble.

Original Title:  Super Soldier Talk - Rainetta Jones and Panel Guests -The Spider Queen Invasion

Today we are having a panel discussion about the Black Goo Queen, Atlantis, update on the ruler of the New World Order, the Spider Queen under the Getty and her invasion force below the Changbai Mountains channeled by Rainetta Jones. Also joining us on the panel are special guest Steven Kelley.

Today’s speaker is Rainetta Jones who is a native of Trinidad. At the age of 14, she moved to the United States and then attended Martin Luther King Jr. HS in Manhattan, New York where she had experienced missing time. As a young adult, she had to drop out of the University of Buffalo where she was studying a degree in Molecular Biology due to neurological anomalies which was caused by “Brain Scrambling Technologies.” When she reached the workforce, she developed two inventions the iPod and Kindle and also a novel conceptual hosiery design, all of which was stolen by her Jewish friends that were Russian and Israeli intelligence. They took her ideas and gave it directly to Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos and they hashed out a plan to get her out of the country in England so that Rainetta could not contest the stolen technology or be paid. Eventually, she moved back to the United Sates and began to work as a Certified Administrative Professional at the United Nations and other government agencies in New York City. In 2004, Rainetta meet with the disgraced fashion designer Peter Nygård who shapeshifted into a T-Rex reptilian in front of her. Rainetta believes she is a SSP experiencer and has had contact with extraterrestrials throughout her life. She is also a medium portal and has communicated with beings from inner earth.

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

https://www.stevendkelley.com

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected]

Email Rainetta: [email protected]

Support us by purchasing a book or meditation device at:

http://www.neologicaltech.com

Be sure to subscribe to this channel and on rumble to see uncensored videos:

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If you like to learn more about super soldiers and milabs please visit:

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YouTube has demonetized us please support us with your tax-deductible donations:

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ET Disclosure Alien 5D event Sept 14-17, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV

https://Alienevent.com

Super Soldier Talk, James Rink, and Neological Tech does not necessarily vouch for the validity of any of the views expressed in this video and shall be held harmless by all third parties. Information provided here is offered to treat for entertainment purposes only. Discernment is always required.

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
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