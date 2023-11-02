Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Backs terrorist Israel's Staunch Enemy; Putin Aide Warns Netanyahu Against Bombardment Of Arab Ally
channel image
White Knight
10 Subscribers
43 views
Published Thursday

Russia has warned Israel against airstrikes on Syria, calling them “unacceptable”. Israel has reportedly bombed Syria at least thrice since the October 7 Hamas’ assault. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, also targeted the west, saying “external forces” are exploiting the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict to settle their geopolitical scores.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket