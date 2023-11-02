Russia Backs terrorist Israel's Staunch Enemy; Putin Aide Warns Netanyahu Against Bombardment Of Arab Ally

Russia has warned Israel against airstrikes on Syria, calling them “unacceptable”. Israel has reportedly bombed Syria at least thrice since the October 7 Hamas’ assault. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, also targeted the west, saying “external forces” are exploiting the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict to settle their geopolitical scores.
