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1.6 million "Clergy Response Team" FEMA pastors activated by Trump to slaughter apostate Christians
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291 views • April 13, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021).
How to distinguish between friend and foe
Intelligence information on enemy movements report that their 1.6 million “Clergy Response Team” “Order 666” church pastor FEMA officers have been activated by the Draco avatar Nazi SS Donald Trump. They are not pastors but they are hired shill FEMA officers. The religious Christians love these fake-human nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist witch church pastors, and pay billions of dollars of donations to them every year. They hate the original unaltered Bible verses we real Christians teach, because they believe the Bible verses and the Word of God who is Jesus is evil and politically incorrect and old-fashioned and literalist and legalistic and not applicable to the End Times modern apostate Church. They believe it is not in line with their Jezebel goddess’ Western feminist nation ideologies of Satanism and Sananda Jesus god’s doctrines. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes choose what Bible verses are taught to them, because it is a democratic church and not God’s theocratic church. It is laughable and an insult to God that their Calvary Chapel New Age Wicca witch “Flower Children” “Jesus movement” Satanist churches’ slogan is “Simply teaching the Bible simply.” The NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are preparing for their pastors to slaughter the millions and millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “10% salary tithe taxing” “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian convert hordes (the group that Donald Trump calls “Drain The Swamp”). Only the real Christians are restraining this slaughter until they finish their warning and are raptured into heaven. Then, God will allow the “Clergy Response Team” church pastors and AntiChrist to behead the millions and millions of “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories“ “head covering rebelling” “cross-dressing” religious Christians. Then the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal nephilim giants will be allowed to appear out of their underground bases, after we real Christians are raptured into heaven. The question is: why aren’t all the pastors warning their church members that the “Clergy Response Team” executioners have been activated nationwide. Are their pastors part of the NWO? End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
How to distinguish between friend and foe
Intelligence information on enemy movements report that their 1.6 million “Clergy Response Team” “Order 666” church pastor FEMA officers have been activated by the Draco avatar Nazi SS Donald Trump. They are not pastors but they are hired shill FEMA officers. The religious Christians love these fake-human nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist witch church pastors, and pay billions of dollars of donations to them every year. They hate the original unaltered Bible verses we real Christians teach, because they believe the Bible verses and the Word of God who is Jesus is evil and politically incorrect and old-fashioned and literalist and legalistic and not applicable to the End Times modern apostate Church. They believe it is not in line with their Jezebel goddess’ Western feminist nation ideologies of Satanism and Sananda Jesus god’s doctrines. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes choose what Bible verses are taught to them, because it is a democratic church and not God’s theocratic church. It is laughable and an insult to God that their Calvary Chapel New Age Wicca witch “Flower Children” “Jesus movement” Satanist churches’ slogan is “Simply teaching the Bible simply.” The NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are preparing for their pastors to slaughter the millions and millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “10% salary tithe taxing” “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian convert hordes (the group that Donald Trump calls “Drain The Swamp”). Only the real Christians are restraining this slaughter until they finish their warning and are raptured into heaven. Then, God will allow the “Clergy Response Team” church pastors and AntiChrist to behead the millions and millions of “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories“ “head covering rebelling” “cross-dressing” religious Christians. Then the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal nephilim giants will be allowed to appear out of their underground bases, after we real Christians are raptured into heaven. The question is: why aren’t all the pastors warning their church members that the “Clergy Response Team” executioners have been activated nationwide. Are their pastors part of the NWO? End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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