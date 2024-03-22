Create New Account
West Admits Russian Glide Bombs Might Actually be "Game-Changer"
- CNN admits Russian glide bombs are not only shifting lines on the battlefield, but are growing in quantity and capabilities;

- Russian glide bombs allow Russian warplanes to release munitions out of range of Ukrainian air defense systems, hitting targets with explosive power many times larger than artillery, rockets, and missiles;

- Ukraine's dwindling air defense capabilities are unable to neutralize this growing threat and the arrival of US-made F-16 warplanes are unlikely to help;

Mirrored - The New Atlas

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

