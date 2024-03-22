West Admits Russian Glide Bombs Might Actually be "Game-Changer"

- CNN admits Russian glide bombs are not only shifting lines on the battlefield, but are growing in quantity and capabilities;

- Russian glide bombs allow Russian warplanes to release munitions out of range of Ukrainian air defense systems, hitting targets with explosive power many times larger than artillery, rockets, and missiles;

- Ukraine's dwindling air defense capabilities are unable to neutralize this growing threat and the arrival of US-made F-16 warplanes are unlikely to help;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/