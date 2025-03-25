BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Neroke 5 Livestream #7: ANYTHING But The Actual Point
I've been in the trenches of the Gender War for a very long time now! I've engaged with Feminists both Female and Male. I've seen the rhetoric that they've put out. To date, the number of times I've seen a Feminist or Feminist Allie address an issue with the Manosphere and have an actual honest discussion about the issue can be counted on ONE hand

They simply won't address any point honestly. Tonight on this show I will bring up (To the best of my memory) events that stand out for this. I will also get into personalities before principles as well. They will for instance talk about men in the Manosphere space and their personalities all the time but will seldom bring up the issues or points they raise except to mock them or reverse them around and make it about themselves


Patreon Link https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5 https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

mgtowmens rightsdishonestymanospherearguments
