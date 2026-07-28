Devil's tower in Wyoming is a giant tree stump

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Once you see it you can't unsee it. They have made images of the huge root system underneath I have somewhere in my clippings as well.
The other image is of a landscape robbed of its' earth minerals.
Sometimes we look at the earth thinking it's just rock but then it's a huge fossil.
Likewise with the petrified wooden tree stump.