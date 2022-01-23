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Fitness Instructor Jennifer Taylor Wagner Gives Accurate View of Health and Wellness
Counter Culture Mom
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45 views • January 23, 2022
After shedding half of her 336 pounds, recovering chronic dieter Jennifer Taylor Wagner found herself even more critical of her body than before. Contrary to what today’s diet culture promotes, getting to a super small size did not constitute a healthy body image. This is when Jennifer realized she missed a massive piece of the wellness puzzle. She placed weight loss and the size of her body as her main focus and never focused on feeling well and eating right. This certified fitness instructor will challenge the way you think about health and wellness and writes on a wide range of topics regarding healthy living and body positivity. Learn to love your body in the process of getting healthy!


TAKEAWAYS

Establishing a better relationship with food and exercise will create a better body image

Diet culture has significantly harmed how we view our bodies

How to finally come to a place of food freedom and overcome diet fatigue

How we stifle our metabolism when we repeatedly crash diet


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Keywords
healthfreedomfoodmetabolismexerciselose weightdietfitnessfatiguewellnessgymwork outcrash dietbody imagebody positivitytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showjennifer taylor wagner
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