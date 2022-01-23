Fitness Instructor Jennifer Taylor Wagner Gives Accurate View of Health and Wellness

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TAKEAWAYS
Establishing a better relationship with food and exercise will create a better body image
Diet culture has significantly harmed how we view our bodies
How to finally come to a place of food freedom and overcome diet fatigue
How we stifle our metabolism when we repeatedly crash diet
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