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8/28/2022 Miles Guo: The demise of Russia is a foregone conclusion after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the CCP will be the next one to be finished. Russia's expansion of its military indicates that the US has gained victory. The collapse of the former Soviet Union will repeat itself in Russia, and this event will also spread to Communist China. There is bound to be rebellions inside the CCP