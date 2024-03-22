Create New Account
Be My Friend | FREE (Live 1970)
The Prisoner
9024 Subscribers
86 views
Published 16 hours ago

Isle of Wight Festival.

From "HIGHWAY"

Vocals：PAUL RODGERS

Electric Guitar：PAUL KOSSOFF

Electric Bass：ANDY FRASER

Drums：SIMON KIRKE

freebe my friendlive 1970

