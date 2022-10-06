Mother Censored for Sharing Her Son Got Myocarditis After the COVID Vaccine

https://gnews.org/post/p1t9u6ef2
10/02/2022 Emily Ekanayake, a mother, talks about how her 14 years old son developed myocarditis following his second COVID shot, and how she was called a liar and censored for speaking out
