Mother Censored for Sharing Her Son Got Myocarditis After the COVID Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1t9u6ef2
10/02/2022 Emily Ekanayake, a mother, talks about how her 14 years old son developed myocarditis following his second COVID shot, and how she was called a liar and censored for speaking out