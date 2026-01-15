UK Starmer’s digital ID pause: Win for liberty or fake political maneuver? - video 2

UK Starmer’s digital ID pause: Win for liberty or fake political maneuver?

(Video 1 has the image thumbnail of the petition with nearly 3 Million signing.)

The UK’s government has watered down creeping plans to institute a 1984-style digital dystopia in Britain, saying people won’t be forced to sign up to compulsory digital IDs to get jobs. Instead, they’ll be able to use other documents, such biometric passports, and possibly a birth certificate and National Insurance number combo.

😯 At first glance, that seems like a big climbdown for Starmer, who pompously declared back in September that “you will not be able to work in the UK if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that.”

😶 Subsequently, 3M Britons signed a ‘Do not introduce Digital ID cards’ petition, 30x more than needed for a parliamentary debate. People didn’t buy Starmer’s claim that the scheme would help clamp down on illegal immigration (a problem successive governments have ignored for decades), or be a ‘useful tool’ for accessing services.

But while opponents of digital Big Brother can revel in their tactical victory, it’s too early to celebrate. The government:

♦️ Is still pushing its ‘GOV.UK Wallet’, promising secure storage of state-issued digital documents

♦️ Still plans to create digital counterparts for all government ID docs, from passports and birth certificates to drivers’ licenses and veterans’ cards, by late 2027

♦️ Hasn’t dropped its Making Tax Digital scheme, requiring quarterly updates on income and expenses, and bank feeds to automatically take money out of your account

♦️ Continues to slowly enforce digital verification across everyday life through a ‘voluntary in name but forced in practice’ arrangement

♦️ Still plans to make ID checks fully digital by 2029

When all is said and done, the state has the Data (Use and Access) Act of 2025, which laid a legal foundation and statutory framework for digital verification which opponents of digital imprisonment may find difficult to challenge, no matter what government is installed.