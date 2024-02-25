Create New Account
Project 2025 Christian Nationalism In Bible Prophecy. President Trump & Biden. 5 Woes In Habakkuk 2
Trump allies prepare to infuse ‘Christian nationalism’ in second administration

Spearheading the effort is Russell Vought, president of The Center for Renewing America, part of a conservative consortium preparing for Trump’s return to power.


Vought, who declined to comment, is advising Project 2025, a governing agenda that would usher in one of the most conservative executive branches in modern American history. The effort is made up of a constellation of conservative groups run by Trump allies who’ve constructed a detailed plan to dismantle or overhaul key agencies in a second term. Among other principles, the project’s “Mandate for Leadership” states that “freedom is defined by God, not man.”




70% of New York voters say Biden not fit to serve another term: poll. A vast majority — 70% — of voters in New York believe President Biden is unfit to serve another four years in the White House, according to a poll released Tuesday.


Donald Trump may not believe in God, but he still plans to turn America into a Christian theocracy. Like any cult leader, Trump's goal is to get power — and the religious right is ready to take advantage


Trump calls on Alabama to protect IVF treatment after bombshell ruling


Chief justice’s Christian reasoning in IVF opinion sparks alarm over church-state separation


Bible-quoting Alabama chief justice sparks church-state debate in embryo ruling


christianitydonald trumpjoe bidensdabible prophecyseventh day adventistbiblical prophecychurch and statechristian nationalismsda sermontrumps 2nd termchristian theocracyivf treatment

