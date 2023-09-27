British Cops Totally Worthless

I've been fascinated by British cops, and that Brits sub to them, for a
long time. They seem to do everything wrong, possess zero weapons, act
alone, and don't even pretend like they have cajones. At least pretend
like you have cajones! LOL. British cops are so weaksauce. If one is
certainly going to be in dangerous altercations, learn hand-to-hand
combat! How DON'T they train cops with self-defense skills?!? Do they
even lift weights or exercise!?!?
"Olroight, mate, ya wanna be a cop do yeh. Well here's a uniform and a shoiny badge and some shoes that are hard to run in... Use the radio if something happens while you're over there by yourself. Go on, then!"
Yeah I'm being a cheeky barsted, but maybe what they need is a "Cop Swap" send a plane-full of seasoned weaksauce flabby stand-arounders to USA, we'll send a plane-full of American street cops, and maybe they'll start to figure it out.
Honestly the #Solution is a self-policing society, and we're getting to that. The question is, how much damage does humanity want to take before realization?
linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.