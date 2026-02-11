🎪Circus Continues... with AG Bondi & Rep. Ted Lieu - clip 4

The Circus Continues...

Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democratic congressman, confronted Attorney General Pam Bondi during a hearing by playing the widely circulated clip of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein partying together.

Lieu pressed Bondi on whether any underage girls were present at gatherings the two attended.

Bondi dismissed the insinuation as “ridiculous,” stating there is no evidence that Trump committed any crime.

Lieu fired back: “I believe you just lied under oath.”

More: Rep. Ted Lieu confronted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi during a tense hearing over the handling of allegations tied to Prince Andrew.

Pointing to two photographs, Lieu said: “These two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime and more than enough to predicate an investigation into former Prince Andrew. So why did you shut down this investigation?”

Bondi deflected, replying: “I don’t believe you asked Merrick Garland these questions,” referring to the previous attorney general.

Lieu responded bluntly: “You are in charge.”



