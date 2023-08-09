China's NEW World-Altering Decision

Just plain ugliness from China today, first with economic statistics that weren't just the worst since 2009 they are now becoming like 2009. Second, CNY keeps pushing lower to the point the PBOC may be forced to alter its attempt to stabilize China's currency against heavier deflationary and recession eurodollar pressures. This isn't just about the dire shape of the Chinese system, either, rather an accurate reflection of so much negative global potential that is less and less mere potential.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.