Must Watch: Chechen Commanders Tell Recruits They Are Fighting Satantists

SIGN UP FOR THE FREE NEWSLETTER



FLAME, LIKE, FOLLOW AND SUBSCRIBE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

2022-10-13

The Russian command is getting their soldiers ready. This is the Muslim Chechens.

Solid fighters. None of that pansy ass pussy shit we now have over in the US.

They view this as a fight to survive. For the US this is an exercise, for them, its life or death. The difference between your son growing up and calling you mom and dad or stuffing a dildo up his ass, bc he was groomed from every direction.

Western media continues to play light with this war. When Europe begins to freeze and the economies implode, which they already are, it will be a completely diff story.

They lie about everything. Pretty sure we are in a period similar to Weimar germany at this point.

P.S. - I'm looking for a select few gigachads with a long-term time horizon to send our weekly MACRO newsletter to

.

These ideas will help you profit from big governments and out-of-control central banks over the next 3-5 years.

If you can see this message then access is currently free.

Get on the list while you still can. Click here then enter your email for the unchained newsletter.

URLlbry://@unchained#9/Chechen-Commanders-Tell-Recruits-They-Are-Fighting-Satantists#5