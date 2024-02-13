Why the ‘He Gets Us’ Super Bowl ad is NOT offensive

Glenn Beck
Feb 12, 2024
The most controversial ad of Super Bowl LVIII was a spot from a group called “He Gets Us.” The ad featured depictions of Christians washing the feet of a diverse group of people, including a woman in front of an abortion clinic, an illegal immigrant, and a gay man. Many conservative Christians were outraged at this allegedly woke message, which they believe suggests that followers of Jesus are “oppressors” who should accept sinful behavior. But Glenn has a different take. He believes the ad could have been done better. But he WASN’T offended by the ad, and in this clip, he explains why.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3QQxn90Oxk
