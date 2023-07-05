Burials of the Deceased from the Israeli Operation - in the Palestinian city of Jenin

Burials of the deceased from the Israeli operation are taking place in the Palestinian city of Jenin.
According to the latest information as of yesterday evening, 12 Palestinians have lost their lives. This morning, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that all their units have withdrawn from the city.
