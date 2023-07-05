Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Burials of the Deceased from the Israeli Operation - in the Palestinian city of Jenin
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
933 Subscribers
37 views
Published Yesterday

Burials of the deceased from the Israeli operation are taking place in the Palestinian city of Jenin.

According to the latest information as of yesterday evening, 12 Palestinians have lost their lives. This morning, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that all their units have withdrawn from the city.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket