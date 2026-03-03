© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If Trump wanted to bring people out onto the streets of Iran, he achieved his goal. However, they came out in support of the Iranian state, not with the aim of overthrowing it.
It's worth noting that such large rallies in support of the current leadership haven't been seen for a long time. Iranians are consolidating around the flag against the external enemy. And in this, the US and Israel have failed.