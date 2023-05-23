"EVENTUALLY Go To Moon"

ORDER BART's BOOK: MOON MAN https://www.sibrel.com/

"I have just finished reading this book, it's excellent, well worth buying"

~The Prisoner

SUPPORT BART'S WORK https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=Z2SGH5SVLVPZ2

A Space Station astronaut admits that earth orbit is still the technological limitation of the government's manned spacecraft, even with fifty years of better rocket and computer technology. He even accidentally says that NASA hopes to "eventually" send astronauts to the moon.

Mirrored - Bart Sibrel







