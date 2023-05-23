Create New Account
"EVENTUALLY Go To Moon"
The Prisoner
A Space Station astronaut admits that earth orbit is still the technological limitation of the government's manned spacecraft, even with fifty years of better rocket and computer technology. He even accidentally says that NASA hopes to "eventually" send astronauts to the moon.

Mirrored - Bart Sibrel



Keywords
moonastronautissapollo hoax

