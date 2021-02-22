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MODERNA mRNA VACCINE INJURED DURING AUG & SEP 2020 HUMAN TRIALS [2021-02-21] - OLIVIA CAMRON (VIDEO)
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1422 views • February 22, 2021
MODERNA mRNA VACCINE INJURED DURING AUG AND SEP 2020 HUMAN TRIALS [2021-02-21] - OLIVIA CAMRON (VIDEO)
Sadly this is testimony from THE ULTIMATE IDIOT that volunteered for the MODERNA mRNA VACCINE TRIALS. She got he first shot in Aug and second shot in Sep 2020. Her brain and left arm has not worked properly since that time, and she has permanent SEVERE fatigue. The inflation to her left arm was so bad that it did permanent damage. It has now been 6 months and she is just now able to wiggle her fingers. She is still in constant pain, and likely will never be able to work again. This is the exact same shot that is still being given out by MODERNA today. All mRNA Vaccinations are STILL EXPERIMENTAL from all vaccine companies. The people that are getting their jabs are not being told this fact. The mRNA Vaccines are still not FDA approved, as if that would make them safe. DO NOT TAKE THE JAB, JUST SAY NO, DO NOT CONSENT. Please do your own research, and don't be an IDIOT, IMBECILE, DUMB ASS, FEEBLEMINDED, UNCONSCIOUS, SHEEPLE like this lady, or anyone else throwing ALL CAUTION TO THE WIND and beLIEving the DEMONrats in Government, Big Pharma, and the Medical Mafia.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Sadly this is testimony from THE ULTIMATE IDIOT that volunteered for the MODERNA mRNA VACCINE TRIALS. She got he first shot in Aug and second shot in Sep 2020. Her brain and left arm has not worked properly since that time, and she has permanent SEVERE fatigue. The inflation to her left arm was so bad that it did permanent damage. It has now been 6 months and she is just now able to wiggle her fingers. She is still in constant pain, and likely will never be able to work again. This is the exact same shot that is still being given out by MODERNA today. All mRNA Vaccinations are STILL EXPERIMENTAL from all vaccine companies. The people that are getting their jabs are not being told this fact. The mRNA Vaccines are still not FDA approved, as if that would make them safe. DO NOT TAKE THE JAB, JUST SAY NO, DO NOT CONSENT. Please do your own research, and don't be an IDIOT, IMBECILE, DUMB ASS, FEEBLEMINDED, UNCONSCIOUS, SHEEPLE like this lady, or anyone else throwing ALL CAUTION TO THE WIND and beLIEving the DEMONrats in Government, Big Pharma, and the Medical Mafia.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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