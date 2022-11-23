Create New Account
NEW ECONOMIC ORDER IMMINENT! - The COLLAPSE Of The Dollar & The Old World Order!
World Alternative Media
Published Wednesday

Josh Sigurdson reports on the death of countless currencies worldwide as historic inflation takes over, forcing millions into poverty. All by design of course.

The Eurozone has hit record level inflation. The UK has hit record level inflation. The dollar is tumbling. Jobs are being wiped out. The supply chain is collapsing. The real estate market is collapsing. The energy crisis persists all as governments do everything they can to literally exacerbate the crisis in as many ways as possible.

If it wasn't already obvious, it has to be obvious today that the governments of the world are purposely attempting to destroy their own empire and force us into a new technocratic system of governance.

It just happens that in the face of this crisis that they're perpetuating, countless governments teamed with banks and corporations are developing CBDCs as well as carbon credit trackers. Not to mention the cashless BRICS world reserve currency system.

If we don't prepare now, we risk never having the chance down the road.


World Alternative Media

2022

newspoliticseconomynwoconspiracytechnocracyinflationvoluntaryismbricscashlesscarbon creditsjosh sigurdsonsupply chaingreat resetenergy crisiswam

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
