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The Dangers of Fasting and Starvation - EAD 17
Endalldisease.com
Endalldisease.com
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95 views • August 10, 2019
Fasting has been done for hundreds if not thousands of years by people for religious reasons. In recent years fasting has become a popular activity among health conscious people wanting to improve their physical health.

But to fast is to go without food, to go hungry, or to starve oneself. We’ve all seen pictures of starving children who are nothing but skin and bones. If starving oneself is healthy, then those children must be the epitome of health, right?

In this presentation you’re about to learn the detrimental physiological effects of fasting on human health. The goal is to give you biological evidence-based perspective on how the body works and what happens when it is deprived of food. I hope you learn something valuable and it enables you to improve your health.

For the show notes visit:
https://endalldisease.com/episode17

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Keywords
healthcancerthyroidfastingintermittent fastingstarvationintermittent fastpufaray peat
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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