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HERE IS ONE BASIC PRACTICE I ALWAYS COME BACK TO
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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104 views • May 23, 2022
I see this all the time. Clients doing all the things, setting goals, showing up committed to 90-day practices and they create great momentum. Things begin to shift- changes are happening and they are feeling good.

And then...

They stop doing all the things that got them to this place where things are going well.

I get it; I've recently noticed the same behavior in myself around making my gratitude list. I just started to incorporate this back into my day and it's been a great reminder that even if things are difficult, I can still create a different reality.

If you have fallen from this practice, list below three things you are grateful for and commit to revisiting this list every day for the next 30 days.

To make it interesting, let's look at it from a different perspective: Can You Be Grateful For Your Debt? Watch the short clip to hear my take on this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8942x6mCok0

For more wealth wisdom drops like this, hit the subscribe button!

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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mindsetmanifestationspiritualityfrequencymoneyconsciousnesswealthsovereigntypurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose workabundance life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy