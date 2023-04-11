Is Q operation project Trust from Russia? What are the positives and negatives of Trumps presidency. What is the big agenda being lost in the this drama. Why are they portraying trump as Jesus. Stromy Daniels and trump is going through the storm. What are popular podcasters saying about the Trump indictments? Are we watching a script? What about all the occult symbolism of Trump. What is up with the transhumanism coin of the Abraham accords. Dealing with as the days of Noah. Cover a viral video of Trump flip flopping on so many topics. Is Q operation trust from the Russian Communist takeover. Are fallen angels around. Is trump saved. A good script needs a villain and a hero that is down trodden. Root for the underdog. Who bailed out Trump from Bankruptcy and why does it mater. What did Rabbis say Trump was?



Are we watching Big Time Wrestling with the Trump Indictment? Why?



