Inside the Stealth Survival Phone

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Remember, the right to privacy is the same thing as the right to self-defense. If you just give away all of your information willy-nilly then you are waiving that right.
If you'd like to try creating your own de-Googled phone there are plenty of guides online on how to do that, but feel free to get in touch with me if you'd like some guidance. I also am willing to setup the software on the phone for you if you send it to me in the mail. If you request my assistance, I ask that you find some way to return the favor, and https://gift.cahlen.org shows you a few ways to do that.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/CahlenLee
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0
VOICE: https://www.voice.com/profile/cahlen
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
MINDS: https://minds.com/cahlenlee
EMAIL: [email protected]
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice