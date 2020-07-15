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NO fear in a time of chaos
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43 views • July 15, 2020
Dr King pleads to you to really wake up and FEAR NOT. Be courageous in this time of global panic and political BS ! Our holistic HEALTH philosophy has stayed the same. Treat your body well and it will stay well. You do NOT need a vax or drugs to fight this invisible flu, you need a gentle balancing treatment.
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