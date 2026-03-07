Iran just attacked Ben Gurion airport - Last exit from Israel closed

This success on the battlefield has completely changed the diplomatic calculus. Donald Trump, the man who promised "peace through strength," has been exposed for the coward he is.

After watching the US Navy flee the area, after watching the THAAD batteries get taken out, after his desperate pleas for a ceasefire were rejected not once, not twice, but five times in a row by Tehran, he resorted to what? He stood in front of cameras and started blabbering about who he wants to see as the next leader of Iran.

Can you believe the audacity? The man whose policies have brought ruin to the region, who unilaterally tore up the nuclear deal, who greenlit the assassination of General Soleimani, is now pretending he has the right to determine the successor to Ayatollah Khamenei. He said Khamenei's son is "unacceptable".

