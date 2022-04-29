© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reason Satan trying create nuclear war from Ukraine war is change from matriarchy rule to AntiChrist
Follow
0
Share
Report
84 views • April 29, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022). The reason why Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters reptilian rebel angels are trying to start a nuclear war from the fake false-flag Ukraine war (all wars in human history are false flag wars created by Satan Lucifer and his Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers) is to change over the earth’s management from the Atlantis 5,000 year old matriarchal rule to the AntiChrist son of Satan Lucifer. In order to do so, they need to destroy the United States and wicked Western feminist nations with nuclear war (who are under God’s judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies) and raise the NWO phoenix from the ashes. America was created to be destroyed. America was used as the military headquarters of the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and Satan Lucifer to manage all the armies of the world to cause war, in order to carry out its money-making and depopulation and collection of human meat and stealing of advanced Noah’s days Atlantis technology and parasitism of human life force energy through pain & sorrow & terror & loss & death. Satan Lucifer’s “Twilight Saga vampire” fallen angel incarnate avatars (who the Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” women love) are cut off from God’s life force energy, so they have to parasite on the humans life force energy or blood, who are still connected to the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. Satan Lucifer’s lower minions of hell the Saturn “Black Sun” Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet reptilian hybrid Nazi officers are forced to drink the “fallen angel demon-possessed” AI femtobot nanite “black goo” which makes them very violent and atrocious and cold-blooded, just like the fallen angel devils that demon-possess them. This is why in Iraq and Afghanistan and Ukraine, their Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s Nazi SS Blackwater company reptilian hybrid nephilim incarnate avatar soldiers are very brutal and violent and cold-blooded. They are killing Russian human specie soldiers and Ukrainian human specie citizens to create hatred between the human homo-sapiens specie populace to bring them to kill each other. They are doing the same thing with their race wars and political wars and class wars and gender wars and LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist wars against our human specie and humanoid species’ infants and small children. The End Times most wicked post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch hippy grandchildren “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenism Satanism Western values” religious Christian hordes and “women’s equality” church pastors redefine Bible verses and rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, so they are easily brainwashed by the Steve Quayle and Alex Jones and Donald Trump propaganda into war and killing and hatred and politics and violence and setting up the NWO.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.