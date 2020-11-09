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SUICIDE PACT
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15 views • November 09, 2020
It was originally called 'Vaxxine,' after 'Jolene' of course, but I changed it after 'Suicide Pact ' grew into the script. Don't take the/ANY shot. In any case you can't have a vaxxine against a part of what we call human DNA, and you can't have anything against a 'virus' which has never been isolated, i.e. proved to exist.
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