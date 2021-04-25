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Vernon Coleman - Final Irrefutable Proof That The Covid19 Pandemic Never Existed
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63 views • April 25, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman - 19 Apr 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman, Britain’s most successful published medical doctor, explains in detail the reasons why the pandemic was an illusion based on faked data, abuse of elderly and sick patients, removal/suspension of essential care protocols, etc.
Dr Vernon Coleman, Britain’s most successful published medical doctor, explains in detail the reasons why the pandemic was an illusion based on faked data, abuse of elderly and sick patients, removal/suspension of essential care protocols, etc.
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